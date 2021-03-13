Powerful journalism on tap, Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 28 this year

JAMMU: The Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board announced the date of the annual Amarnath Yatra. It will run from 28 June to 22 August this year, the decision was taken at a meeting held by the board.

Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 across the nation, the Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) cancelled the Amarnath Yatra for last year in 2020.

 

The authorities had said that the yatra would begin July 21 and continue till August 3, however, the decision was rolled back.

Despite the sudden surge in cases in several states across the nation, the board has decided to hold the event, keeping with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

The Board said that it is aware of and respects the sentiments of the devotees and to keep the religious sentiments alive, it will continue the Live Telecast/ Virtual Darshan of the morning and evening Aarti. Further, the traditional rituals will be carried out as per past practice.

