Srinagar: The government is expecting six to eight lakh pilgrims to visit the Amarnath cave shrine this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India Apurva Chand said the yatra figures will be ‘double’ than the previous years.

“The administration is all set to hold the yatra this year. It will be a grand yatra as we are expecting six to eight lakh pilgrims. This figure will be double the figures of the previous years. All arrangements ranging from clean drinking water to lodging and sanitation have been made. We want to extend an invitation to the people to take part in the yatra and perform darshan of Bhole Nath,” Chand told reporters here on Monday.

He said a short film on the pilgrimage and arrangements will be screened in theatres across the country to give a positive message.

“The Jammu-Srinagar travel time has been reduced from 12 hours to 5-6 hours and it will save a day of yatra travel. In Ramban, there is a facility for lodging 3000 pilgrims so that the yatris do not face any problems. We will also have a short film that will be screened across the country in different languages so that maximum people come to perform darshan,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Additional CEO Rahul Singh said online registration had started and that adequate arrangements were in place.

“This year, the yatra will be held from June 30 to August 11. Registration has started today and all arrangements are in place. Registration can be done through our mobile app also. For the safety of the pilgrims, Radio Frequency Identification tracking. The insurance cover has been increased from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 5 lakhs,” he said.

Senior officials including Jaideep Bhatnagar, Principal Director General Press Information Bureau, were also present at the press conference.