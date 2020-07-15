All should have access to internet: Google CEO

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO Wednesday said that everyone in the world should have access to internet.

“Everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with Reliance Jio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don’t own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5bn from the Google For India Digitization Fund,” Pichai said.

Google has agreed to invest Rs 33,737 crore to buy a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ technology venture, adding to a slew of investments since April that has crossed Rs 1.52 lakh crore.

California-based Alphabet Inc joins Facebook Inc, which opened the investment cycle in Jio Platforms by picking 9.99 per cent stake for Rs 43,573.62 crore, as well as chipmaker Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc.

“We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms,” RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s annual general meeting.