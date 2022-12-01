Qatar Airways is under fire for allegedly not allowing a 38-year-old Brazilian plus-size model of Lebanese origin to board a flight for being `too fat’.

In an Instagram post, Juliana Nehme, who has 1,69,000 followers, said she was not allowed to board her flight from Beirut to Doha on November 22.

Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.

“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment. I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar and arriving at the time to check in, a Qatar flight attendant called my mother while another staffer was finishing our check-in, and told her I wasn’t welcome to board because I’m fat,” Nehme said.

She said Qatar staff would only let her board if she bought a business class ticket for $3,000. She says she had already paid $1,000 for her initial ticket, which staff did not offer to refund.

“I tried until the end to allow me to fly since we were four people traveling together, and she REFUSED UNTIL THE END to sell me the ticket! I stayed for almost two hours begging to travel. My mum tried everything,” she said.

Eventually, her sister and nephew continued their home in São Paulo, while Naama and her mother remained “stuck in Lebanon”.

She also claimed that one of the employees “pushed” her during the confrontation, saying, “I was threatened.”

“When I tried to record what they were doing, the girl at the counter pushed me and it didn’t help. I was extremely humiliated in front of all the people at the airport! All because I’m FAT! Shame on a company like Qatar to allow this type of DISCRIMINATION against people! I’m FAT But I’m JUST LIKE EVERYONE!”

A Qatar Airways spokesperson told Insider that Nehme became “extremely rude and aggressive” at check-in when someone else in her group failed to provide COVID documents needed to enter Brazil.

However, the spokesperson did note that passengers could be asked to purchase an extra seat if they cannot adequately fit one.