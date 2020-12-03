All arrangements in place for 3rd Phase of DDC, Panchayat by-polls: SEC

JAMMU: State Election Commissioner K.K Sharma today held a press conference and briefed media about the arrangements being done to conduct the third phase of DDC elections and Panchs/Sarpanchs by-polls in smooth and peaceful manner.

While giving the details regarding District Development Council elections, the SEC said that there are total 280 constituencies in the UT of J&K (14 in each district) out of which voting will be conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division, from 7 am to 2 pm in phase III. He further informed that there are total 305 candidates in the electoral fray including 166 from Kashmir division and 139 from Jammu division for DDC elections in Phase III. Out of 305 candidates 252 are male whereas 53 are female candidates.

Regarding Sarpanch by-polls, KK Sharma said that out of 126 constituencies, polling shall take place in 66 constituencies and a total of 184 candidates are contesting in phase III including 144 male and 40 female candidates. 40 Sarpanch constituencies have been filled unopposed.

Similarly, in Panch by-elections, he informed that there are 1738 constituencies, and out of them 798 have been elected unopposed. Polling shall take place in 327 constituencies and there are 749 candidates are in fray.

State Election Commissioner further informed that in the third phase, 737648 electors are eligible to cast their votes in phase III which includes 385675 males and 351973 frmales. He also said that out of these 737648 voters 374604 are from Jammu division and 363044 are from Kashmir division. He also said that 2046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division, have been setup for the conduct of Phase III elections in a smooth manner.

The SEC said that all the arrangements regarding elections have been completed including man power, election material and security arrangements. He said that adequate security arrangements have been made in all the poll going areas.

Regarding the SOPs related to COVID 19 pandemic, the SEC urged the people to follow the guideline issued by the Commission besides wearing face masks and maintaining social distance during polling. He also said that sanitizers, thermal scanner and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations.

Special Polling Stations at Women College Gandhinagar, Jammu and Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur have been setup to facilitate physical voting by Kashmiri Migrants.

SEC appealed the people to come forward and participate in the festival of democracy and urged them to go to their polling stations and cast their vote.

It is pertinent to mention that DDC Elections & Panchayat By-Polls 2020 are being he