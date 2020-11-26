Ahead of New Zealand series, six Pakistan players test positive for Covid-19

Six members of the Pakistan cricket team have tested positive for Covid-19 while in isolation in Christchurch, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday. All six have been moved into quarantine and the team’s exemption to train while in isolation revoked.

“Two of these six results have been deemed “historical”; four have been confirmed as new,” NZC stated in a release. “This means that, in line with the protocols governing the squad’s entry into New Zealand, the six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility.

“As a consequence, the Pakistan team’s exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed.”

New Zealand are hosting West Indies for three T20Is and two Tests starting November 27 till December 15. Pakistan’s tour officially starts on December 10 with Pakistan A and New Zealand A playing a couple of four-day practice games. The three T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin in Auckland on December 18, followed a two-Test series between December 26 and January 7.