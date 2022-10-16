Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad lost his composure while speaking to party members in Mau and hurled the microphone on the floor.

Seeing this, Sanjay Nishad, got angry and said, “Agar humse bada neta ho toh bolo nahi toh suno (If you are a bigger politician than me, then speak or else listen).” The minister then threw the mic in anger on the stage, prompting the party workers and functionaries present there to persuade him to continue with his speech.

After grabbing the mic again, he came down heavily upon the workers and said, “Kitna bada neta ho? Dusre ke ishare pe chal rahe ho na..barbaad ho jaoge (Are you a politician of high stature? You are following the footsteps of someone else..you will be destroyed). Nishad apparently pointed out to one of the party workers and continued, “Dhirendra, kya chahte ho? Barbaadi? (What do you want? Your downfall?)”

The minister further said, “I am speaking on the stage. If you want to listen, then do. Why are you talking then?” You can debate later on. Try to understand first. The program has been organised in this flood-affected district by mistake. It should not have taken place here. I have explained this to the media persons and reporters.”