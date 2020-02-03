Lead Stories
World Cancer Day: Meet 52-year-old cancer survivor who plays with colours to circumvent pain
Srinagar, Feb 3: Inside an old nondescript building at Srinagar’s Barazulla locality, the soft February sun sieves through the windows and lights up the profile of a man in earnest contemplation seated in a chair.
The sun reveals a haggard oval face covered with a scrawny white beard. His hair is neatly combed back to reveal a prominent forehead, and round rimmed spectacles over gentle eyes complete the impression of an elderly gentleman.
Dressed in a neat checked tweed waistcoat over a blue sweater, and khaki pants he looks like any elderly Kashmiri gentleman. Yet, 52-year-old Mir Mushtaq – the gentleman in question is anything but ordinary.
On entering, the first thing one notices is Mushtaq dabbling with colour in his art studio, SM Mushtaq Art Gallery. He specializes in handmade paintings, Islamic calligraphy and modern art.
Many specimens of his expertise are piled against the canvas stands or hung on the walls. A classic pastoral shows a deer in a bower gazing serenely, while the forest paths meanders before her. Another is a panoramic portrayal of the old city as visible from Zaina Kadal Bridge – one of the six bridges that lend the city its old world charm. Flourishing his brush with bold strokes with an ease of expertise, the canvas comes alive with a calligraphic reproduction of a verse from Quran: Fabi-aiyi-alai kuma tukkaziban (Which of the favours of your Lord will you deny?)
Mushtaq certainly is not one to deny. Battling stage 4 throat cancer, pain and trauma for the last one year, he hasn’t let his illness come in the way of art. Rather, he credits his brush and colours for giving him confidence and hope, when he had almost succumbed to disease. Always a talkative, jovial man, he found his voice strangled when his vocal chords were surgically removed to stall the cancer. Now, he talks almost in a hoarse whisper interrupted by bouts of a wheezing cough. He found his voice back in colour and canvas.
“My only mantra is that life might be transient but art lives forever,” he reflects with a warm smile.
Hailing from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area, Mushtaq’s love for art took root in his childhood. His father’s tailoring shop at Court Road, the city center was the first muse.
“As a kid, I accompanied my father on weekends. At the shop, I noticed the fleeting sights and bustling life on the streets. This would remain in my mind and I soon drew them out,” he said.
In 1977, he joined the ‘Institute of Music and Fine Arts’ then situated in Srinagar’s uptown area Jawahar Nagar for a three-year degree in Art. “I learnt clay modeling, sculptor making, designs in wood carving there. My first and second year in college gave me so many insights into the world of art. But as soon as I entered my third year, my whole world turned upside down.”
His father passed away in the third year of his college, and financial constraints meant Mushtaq had to drop out to earn for the family. The bitter struggle that followed took him to Mumbai in 1981 where a chance encounter with Syed Siddiqi – a Hyderabad based artist, left him transformed.
“It was by accident that I happened to interact with Syed Sahab while travelling. And soon he learnt, I too was a fellow traveler on a quest. It was his love for the art and artists that he took me under his wing and taught the nuances of micro art and other techniques of painting,” he says.
In 1983, Mushtaq returned to Kashmir and set up a business of advertising and screen printings in old city’s Gawkadal.
“Screen printing was a costly affair those days. There were no computers, and the processing of designs was a tedious process. I myself painted out several intricate designs of visiting and wedding cards and they received a good response from the clients,” he narrates.
The business continued to bloom till the turbulence of 90’s when militancy reared its head. Gawakdal was the literal eye in the storm, as the massacre at Gawakadal Bridge fanned the fires yet to be extinguished. Everything collapsed around him, and Mushtaq was left in dire straits again.
“The 1990 came as jolt out of the blue. The situation around me deteriorated rapidly with each passing day, before I even had a chance to react. I had invested around Rs 14-15 lakhs in my business. It was a fairly big amount those days. I lost it all,” he recounts.
Mushtaq had to sell all his property including his spacious home and office place. Having lost everything, he again sought refuge in art.
“It was a very difficult time and there was a killing and bloodshed almost every day. “Ye kaun mara, Ye kiska lahu hai, akhir kab tak, (Who died, whose blood is this, when will it end?), a verse by Sahir Ludhianvi which was the catchphrase of the 90’s, and ‘Curfewed nights’” were some of themes of my paintings from those times,” he says.
With a never-say-die-spirit of a true artist, Mushtaq managed to revive his business again in a couple of years. By 2014 he had managed to create a large portfolio, and planning to exhibit his paintings on a large scale for the first time. But fate had another twist in store. Unprecedented floods hit the valley on September 7, and in it went floating away all his art works. He was left bereft just like before. “Majority of my artworks were swept by floods. I wept tears of blood that day.”
Loss and hope are a motif of Mushtaq’s life. No sooner does he pick up the pieces than another tragedy hits him. He had barely recovered from the floods, when he was diagnosed with cancer of the throat, and given barely a few months to live. But, he continues to paint and strive. The connoisseur of fine art and music he is he ends with a line by Faiz:
“I still haven’t lost hope. Ye haath salamat hai kab tak, is khoon main hasrat hai jab tak (Till these hands are able to labour/ till warm blood gushes through my veins), I will continue to paint,” he concludes.
Lead Stories
Eco Survey 2019-20: Service sector contributes 58 percent to J&K’s SGDP
Newly formed UT stands at number eight in all India rankings
Srinagar, Feb 3: Service sector mostly tourism has emerged as the biggest contributor to the State Gross Development Product (SGDP) of Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir is among the 10 states and union territories where service sector’s contribution to SGDP is more than 58 per cent.
As per Economic Survey 2019-20 released by the union government, J&K ranked number eight with its service sector contributing 58.3 per cent to the state’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA).
GSVA is the measure of value of goods and services produced in an area, industry or sector of an economy. Service sector in the newly established union territory, according to the survey, has recorded 5.5 per cent average growth in the last five years.
Chandigarh ranked first as its service sector contributes 86.7 per cent to the GSVA. It is followed by Delhi (84.1 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (68.1 per cent), Karnataka (65.4 per cent), Manipur (65.1 per cent), Telangana (64.7 percent), Kerala (62.7 percent) and Bihar (62.1 percent).
J&K has surpassed Meghalaya, Maharashtra, West Bengal and other 21 other states where the service sector contribution ranges between 57 to 40 per cent of state’s GSVA.
According to preliminary loss assessment report by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, service sector, including Tourism took the biggest cumulative hit losing Rs 9191 crore in first 120 days after abrogation of article 370 on August 5. The sector also witnessed a whopping 1, 40,500 job losses, the report added.
A report by CARE India, a non-profit organization, has revealed that the industrial and agriculture sector accounts for 28 per cent and 16 per cent respectively of the economic output.
The report also noted that manufacturing has a low share in economic output of the region, contributing around 10 per cent to the local economy, less than the national average of 18 per cent.
The report also pointed out that the factories in Jammu and Kashmir accounts for only 0.4 per cent of the total units in the country, as per the Annual Survey of Industries.
It also pointed out that the region has had an indifferent track record in terms of industrial entrepreneur memorandum (IEMs) intentions being filed and implemented
Lead Stories
Agency raids Davinder’s ancestral house
Srinagar, Feb 3: The NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches at residences of Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants Farooq Ahmed Thokar and active Hizbul militant Omar Dhobi in Shopian of South Kashmir on Monday, sources said.
Searches were also being carried out in Tral in Pulwama district at ancestral house of suspended Deputy SP Davinder Singh, sources said.
The J&K police has denied reports by sections of media that searches were carried out at an IPS officers residence in Shopian. “News reports on NIA searches at IPS officer’s residence in Shopian is fake,” SSP Shopian Sandeep Chaudhary said.
On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency and the state police carried out fresh raids on locations of DSP Devinder Singh, Hizb terrorists Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad and a law school dropout Irfan Ahmad.
On Saturday a 20-member NIA team arrived in Kashmir to collect more facts about Davinder Singh who was arrested by J&K police while transporting three people including two Hibzul Mujahideen militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and Irfan Amad to Jammu on January 11.
The team led by a DIG rank officer went to Anantnag and held a meeting with the police officials, sources said.
NIA officials are currently interrogating Singh in Jammu after the agency got his transit remand.
Last week the DG NIA, YC Modi, reviewed investigations into the case that has shaken the security establishment.
After initial investigations by J&K police the case was handed to the NIA.
According to sources Babu, Ahmed and Mir had planned a travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.
After Singh’s arrest, J&K police conducted multiple raids at his residences in Srinagar.
Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of J&K police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that received a group of foreign ambassadors who visited Kashmir last month, including the US envoy. (IANS)
Lead Stories
Kashmiri student stranded in Wuhan appeals for evacuation
Srinagar, Feb 3: Three Indians including a Kashmiri student have appealed to the Indian government to evacuate them from China’s virus-hit Wuhan city, days after they were stopped from boarding the special New Delhi-bound flights due to high body temperature.
The trio was among 10 Indians who were stopped from boarding the special Air Indian flights last Friday and Saturday organised by the India government to evacuate stranded Indians from Wuhan.
The three include Annem Jyothi a female techie, and two students – Ajith, a student from Bihar, and Manzoor from Kashmir said they have no fever now.
They appealed while talking to news agency PTI over phone and said their body temperatures are normal and they’re fit to travel.
The Indian Embassy is in touch with the Indians who could not be evacuated along with 647 others due high body temperature, officials here said.
Jyothi hailing from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, made a video appeal to the Indian government to arrange her exit from the city, saying that her body temperature is normal now and she is fit to travel.
She was part of a group of 58 Indian employees of a Chinese electronic company to board the Friday flight. While others made it, she and her colleague could not do so due to high body temperatures, she said.
“We are asked to stop and not to take the flight. They said that we can take the next flight. But today in the afternoon they called and said that we were not even allowed to take that flight because of yesterday’s body check…We are stuck,” said the mask wearing young woman who is in her 20s.
The video was reportedly made on Saturday when the second AI flight evacuated 323 Indians from Wuhan.
“We are ready to prove that we don’t have any virus because we don’t have any symptoms,” she said.
She said her body temperature was not very high. “It was just some 37.5 degrees which was due to some physical activities under some strain at that time. We were panicked a bit,” she added.
“We request our government to take us back to India and for that we are ready to prove that we don’t have any symptoms regarding the virus and we are safe and healthy. So, I request the government to take us back to India,” she added.
India has evacuated its 647 citizens from Wuhan and Hubei province along with seven Maldivians. The evacuated persons are now undergoing a 14-day quarantine in an army run special camp near Delhi.
Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said about 100 Indians may still be residing in Hubei province.
Twenty-five Indians reportedly preferred to stay back when they were approached by the Indian Embassy for evacuation.
Indian officials here said they are in touch with the 10 stranded Indians. It appears that their evacuation may be difficult as the city and the province where the virus is increasingly turning virulent have been virtually sealed.
China’s National Health Commission on Monday said the death toll from the virus outbreak rose to 361 on Sunday while 2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide on February 2, taking the total number of infected people to 17,205.