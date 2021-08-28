Afghanistan crisis: Won’t allow situation to deteriorate in Kashmir, says DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh Saturday said that police will go tough against militants and their supporters in Kashmir to keep the prevailing peaceful atmosphere intact.

He also said that police and the other security won’t allow the prevailing situation to deteriorate in the wake of Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to District Police Lines (DPL) Bandipora, the DGP said that due to the Covid situation, meetings with the police officers had slowed down a bit and now that the Covid graph has going down, the interactions have once again picked up.

“Bandipora is on a peaceful track and the situation has improved here,” he said as per news agency Kashmir News Observer.

The DGP said that in the past few weeks many top commanders of various militant outfits were killed in encounters and especially the killing of Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF chief Abbas Sheikh and his aide Saqib in Srinagar encounter, people have heaved a sigh of relief.

“Abbas and his associate were involved in so many activities. After their killing, people are feeling relieved,” the DGP said, adding that similarly in other districts of Kashmir, the situation is peaceful and people are enjoying the peaceful atmosphere.

About the growing number of militant supporters in Kashmir, the DGP said that police will act strictly against militants and militant supporters including OGWs. “It is the OGWs who carry a pistol to do selective killing and throw grenades to target innocent civilians. We are going very tough against them,” he said.

Asked how he sees the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and possible infiltration of Taliban militants into Kashmir, the DGP said that they won’t allow the prevailing situation in Kashmir to deteriorate. “Situation at present in Kashmir is peaceful and it will remain so,” he said. (KNO