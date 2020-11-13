Aejaz Qayoom Shah passes away

Srinagar: Retired PDD Engineer Aejaz Qayoom Shah passed away after a brief illness on Friday morning.

He had served the Power Development Department for more than 35 years.

He breathed his last early Friday surrounded by his family members.

The fateha ceremony will be held at the graveyard at Jamia Masjid Baghat, Barzalla at 10:30 am on Sunday the 15th of November 2020.

The Kashmir Monitor deeply mourns the demise of Aejaz sahib and offers heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.