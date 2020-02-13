Adopt new tourist business modules for better returns: Adv Sharma to JKTDC

Jammu, Feb 13:- Advisor to Lt Governor, KK Sharma Thursday asked the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) to evolve new tourist business modules for the optimal utilization of its assets and for better returns.

The Advisor was speaking at the 90th Board of Directors meeting of the Corporation.

Financial Commissioner Finance, AK Mehta; Secretary Tourism Zubair Ahmed; MD JKTDC, Asgar Hussain, Director Tourism Jammu, RK Katoch and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Advisor asked the officers to embark on new strategies; ensure optimum utilization of assets to make the corporation as one of the best models in the tourism industry of country.

“The Corporation should come up with innovative strategies for utilization of its assets and provide world class facilities to the tourists”, the Advisor added.

The Advisor also asked the Corporation to win the confidence of the customers with its reliable services, excellent marketing and by offering variety of products to increase the room occupancy and make its establishments as preferred place for the tourists.

The Advisor also asked the Corporation management to undertake valuation of its assets and also categorize the units in terms of revenue generations, so that the loss making units could be outsourced after proper bidding. He also directed for perusing pending court cases of the Corporation by effectively projecting its claims.

The meeting was apprised about various steps being taken by the JKTDC to improve business and address management issues.

The meeting was informed that the Corporation was set up in 1970 to provide basic infrastructure to tourists at prime locations.