Administrative Council approves Start-up Policy 2024-27 for J&K

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 22:: Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved J&K start-up policy 2024-27 in supersession to the Start-up Policy notified in the year 2018. The policy has the objective of setting up 2000 new startups in Jammu & Kashmir in the next 5 years.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Government of Jammu &Kashmir will set up a Venture Capital Fund of Rs. 250 Crores and will infuse a maximum of Rs. 25 Crores as an initial fund to this venture capital fund.

The venture capital fund so created shall invest primarily in recognized start-ups of Jammu & Kashmir. The Department shall work out detailed modalities for the creation of venture funds and their usage in consultation with the Finance Department.

The department may also work out a mechanism to facilitate allotment of land to start-ups having good potential for growth. There is also a provision of one-time assistance as Seed Funding up to Rs.20 lakhs ( 4 equal installments) to be provided to start-ups recognized by JKEDI which is a nodal agency for startups. For seed funding, there is the capping of 25 start-ups per year which is a decision based upon available budget and desire to support a manageable number of start-ups effectively.

The Government is committed to establishing 2000 start-ups in three years but by providing seed funding to a smaller number of carefully selected start-ups, the Government can prioritize quantity over quality for long-term economic growth. This will also ensure that the resources are utilized efficiently. The budgetary support for the implementation of the Start-up Policy for three years will be Rs. 39.60 Crores.

To nurture and inspire the entrepreneurial talent of J&K by creating a vibrant and robust start-up ecosystem in the UT. The Government felt that there is a need to re-furbish the existing start-up policy issued in the year 2018 and bring a new policy suited to meet model challenges in this sector in the UT of J&K.

The feedback received from various stakeholder consultations by the Industries and Commerce Department, the need was felt to strengthen the incubation and acceleration eco-system for start-ups which has been addressed in the current policy.

The implementation of this scheme in UT shall be monitored by a High Powered Committee headed by the Chief Secretary and implemented by a Task Force Committee headed by the Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce.

The policy provides for providing entrepreneurship facilities to students, and women and support to the entrepreneurs through Government/ Private/ High Net worth individuals for setting up of start-ups.