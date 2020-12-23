A rally after polls: Congress does a cart-before-the-horse in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A perfect example of cart before the horse, the J&K Congress Wednesday held a gathering of workers and supporters in south Kashmir day after party’s dismal performance in the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

The Congress held an impressive gathering of party workers and supporters at Verinag on Wednesday.

The gathering raised eyebrows as the Congress campaign for DDC polls earlier had remained lacklustre. Even as the BJP top brass had camped in J&K for campaigning, the Congress star campaigners had by and large given the DDC polls a miss.

J&K Pradesh congress Committee (JKPCC) president GA Mir thanked the people for voting out BJP in the Valley during the gathering at Verinag form where his son lost the DDC election.

“The outcome of DDC elections is indicative that people have rejected the anti J&K Policies adopted by the BJP ruled central government, which should work as eye opener for BJP and its cronies, who have been tasked to restrict the movement of Congress party,” the JKPCC president said while addressing a gathering at Omoh, Verinag in South Kashmir.

Interestingly, the gathering at Verinag, which was held a day after the announcement of DDC results, saw a good turnout of people.

The Congress managed to win just 26 seats out of 278 results declared so far.

While thanking the people, Mir said: “Congress won’t be cowed down by intimidation and pressure politics aiming to restrict the party’s movement especially during the just concluded DDC elections. We will continue to fight for people’s rights.”

Naseer Mir, who lost the DDC elections from Verinag, too thanked the people. “The outcome of the DDC election won’t deter him from working for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.