Srinagar: Finding a perfect Eid gift can be a daunting and time-consuming task. However, when in doubt, chocolates always come to the rescue.

The chocolate makers in the valley have gone above and beyond, presenting a tempting assortment of sweet treats for this joyous occasion. They offer a unique variety of chocolate flavors and specially designed Eid-themed chocolate boxes, making them the most considerate gifts for your beloved ones.

Ifshana Feroz, a talented 25-year-old chocolatier hailing from Nishat, has gained recognition for her exquisitely crafted floral chocolates, each one uniquely customized.

She offers her chocolates for sale through her popular Instagram page, “Choco Charms”, which boasts an impressive following of over 12 thousand followers.

Her Eid specials include a selection of boxes ranging from 700 rupees, depending upon the number of chocolate pieces you want.

“Chocolates have a magical way of captivating hearts. They are not only delightful and heavenly in taste but universally cherished by both children and adults. Whether you want to give them to your beloved cousins or your closest friend, these sweet gifts are guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone’s face,” she told The Kashmir Monitor.

She further explained that the carefully curated, hand-made Eid hampers feature three delightful varieties of chocolates – dark, milk, and white. “And for those who prefer their chocolates with a bit of crunch, we’ve infused them with premium dry fruit. The boxes also include chocolate-coated dates and coconut truffles, ensuring a diverse and delightful chocolate experience.,” Ifshana added.

Besides its attractive wrapping and pleasant packaging, the Eid boxes are considered healthier and safer for the body. “Unlike the chocolates available in the market, our products are always fat-free and low in sugar,” she said.

Likewise, F&F Halaal Foods and Flavors, a renowned hand-crafted chocolate brand, is also presenting stunning Eid-themed gift boxes.

According to their Instagram post, “Our Eid hampers feature luscious Coverture Chocolate dates filled with nut stuffing, complemented by a velvety hazelnut center and a chocolatey exterior. The top is adorned with edible luxuries, creating an irresistible treat.”