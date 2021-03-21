89 NIT Srinagar students qualify GATE exam 2021

Srinagar: At least 89 students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar have qualified GATE exam 2021 (Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering) of which the results were declared on Saturday.

As per the statement issued here, out of total of 212 students who appeared in GATE exam at NIT Srinagar, 89 have qualified the exams with good ranks.

The figures include 35 students of Civil Engineering, 14 in Engineering Services Examination, 12 Mechanical, 11 in Electrical Engineering, 08 in Information Technology, 04 in Chemical Engineering, 04 in Computer Science & Engineering and 01 from Metallurgical and Materials Engineering department have qualified for the GATE exams.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Dr. Rakesh Sehgal has expressed gratitude to the qualifiers and congratulated them on their success.

“The faculty in NIT is working for the students. They will not leave any stone unturned for the overall development of students. It is a proud movement for the NIT Srinagar and we will continue this dedication in future also,” he said.

Dr. Sehgal urged students to make the best possible use of available resources. He also appreciated the tireless effort of faculty members.

“Despite COVID-19 challenges, NIT Srinagar did not allow students to suffer academics. We taught students online as well as offline classes,” he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also extended warm greetings to the qualifiers and urged them to work hard to achieve success.

“It is proud movement for the institute. There is no second option to hard work. I advise them to serve the society dedicatedly and selflessly,” he said.

On Saturday, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay declared the result of the GATE in which 7,11,542 appeared out of which 1,26,813 candidates have qualified for the prestigious exam across India.