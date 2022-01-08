Srinagar, Jan 08: Authorities have rescued on 86 people who were stuck in the snow near Sita Ram Passi on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Musarrat Zia told a local news agency that 86 passengers were shifted to Community Hall.

He said the rescue operation was led by DySP Pradeep Sen, SHO Sandeep Charak, Tehsildar Mohd Rafiq, and others.

For the fourth day in a row, traffic has been suspended on Srinagar-Jammu national highway following landslides and slippery roads.

Fresh landslides occurred at Sitaram and Cafeteria area on Friday evening which hampered the road clearance operation. Nearly 250 truck and 45 passenger vehicles are stranded on the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic was briefly restored on Thursday evening and the Jammu bound trucks were allowed to pass the vulnerable stretch. Nearly 1000 trucks from the valley were able to cross the landslide-prone areas before the road was closed again.

Traffic Control Room, Ramban, said traffic will remain suspended on Saturday also. “There were fresh landslides near Sitaram and Cafeteria. Nearly 250 truck and 45 passenger vehicles are stranded at different places along the highway,” said an official.

Light to moderate snowfall started in many parts of Kashmir on Friday evening. Issuing a red alert, the Meteorological department forecasted heavy to very heavy rain and snow in the next 48 hours.

MeT said the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday. “It may cause avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots,” MeT said