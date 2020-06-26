440 bottles of illicit liquor buried by bootlegger recovered in Anantnag

Anantnag: Police on Friday recovered 440 bottles of illicit liquor buried by bootlegger in Anantnag.

Police in a statement said that during a naka checking at Bumzoo KP, “police party stoped one person namely Farooq Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Seer Hamdan who was carrying a bag, during search 25 bottles of liquor were recovered from his possession.”

Police further said that during questioning arrested person revealed that he has dumped big stock of liquor outside his home in the yard .

“Police party rushed to the spot and recovered 440 bottles more Liquor bottles which was buried in the yard of his house , ” police said.

A case under FIR number 66/2020 u/s 48 Excise act has been registered against the person and investigation has been taken up.