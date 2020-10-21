40 policemen killed this year in line of duty in J&K: DGP

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Dilbagh Singh Wednesday said that 40 policemen have been killed this year in the line of duty in J&K.

Speaking at the police commemoration day at Zewan, the DGP said so far 40 policemen have been killed this year while fighting militancy including a constable Muhammad Ashraf, who was killed outside his home in Anantnag.

“J&K police is committed to bring peace in the UT. We offer supreme sacrifices to prevent anti-peace elements from fomenting trouble,” the DGP said.

He said it is because of the professionalism and commitment of the police force that today, Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Home Minister and other Union Ministers praise the role of JK police on every occasion.

The UT police chief said that so far 6000 policemen have been killed while performing their duties in JK in the past over 30 years—(KNO)