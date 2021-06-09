4-year-old nomad girl goes missing from Pahalgam

Pahalgam: Amid growing fears of leopard attacks in Kashmir, a 4-year-old nomadic girl has gone missing from a far-flung area of Pahalgam Hill Station of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police sources said that one Abdul Rashid Baji, father of a 4-year-old girl, Shakira Banoo reported at police station Pahalgam that her daughter has gone missing from Pathribal Batakoot area of Pahalgam.

They said search are underway to ascertain the location of the missing girl.

Police registered an FIR vide number 33/2021 under section 363 in this regard at police station Pahalgam.

When contacted, a police official said that family is clueless while they are making all efforts to locate the girl. (KNT)