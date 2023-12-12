Srinagar, Dec. 12: Four persons, including a woman, were arrested along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said today.

“Bandipora Police, along with the Army, CRPF, and Sopore Police, arrested four persons, including one woman. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered,” said a police spokesman on X.

Those arrested were identified as Adil Tariq Wasil S/o Tariq Ahmad, Shafkat Nabi S/o Gh Nabi, and Musaib Khursheed S/o Khursheed Ahmad Dar—all residents of Ladoora Rafiabad Baramulla. However, the police didn’t reveal the name of the arrested woman.

The spokesman said a case has been registered at Police Station Bandipora under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been taken up.