Latest News
4 detained for protesting against foreign envoys J&K visit
Four people were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday for protesting against the visit of foreign envoys on the banks of the iconic Dal lake near the hotel they are staying in Srinagar.
They were carrying placards which read ”We Kashmir Youth Power Team”.
Speaking to reporters before they were taken away by the police, they said the visit of foreign envoys is meaningless and efforts must be made to create employment opportunities in Kashmir.
Earlier, 25-member delegation of foreign envoys began their two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit on Wednesday with a Shikara ride in Dal lake.
Some of the members in the delegation belonged to Germany, France, Canada, Afghanistan, Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.
The envoys will travel to Jammu on Thursday after interacting representatives of civil society in Kashmir.
The envoys are likely to be briefed by senior officers in Srinagar about security situation in Kashmir.
The government has stated the visit is being organised to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of outreach efforts.
Latest News
Another batch of 25 foreign Envoys reach Srinagar
Srinagar :The second batch of 25 foreign envoys from different countries including Germany, Canada, France and Afghanistan reached Jammu and Kashmir to witness the ground situation in the region nearly six months after the centre scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status and split it into two Union Territories.
A cavalcade of the second batch of 25 Foreign Envoys from European Union including Germany, France, Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria and Hungary in Srinagar for a day on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. KL Image by Bilal Bahadur
This is the second batch of foreign diplomats to visit Kashmir in one month.
The delegation includes diplomats from Canada, Austria, Uzbekistan, Uganda, Slovak Republic, Netherlands, Namibia, Kyrgyz Republic, Bulgaria, Germany, Tajikistan, France, Mexico, Denmark, Italy, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Poland, and Rwanda.
Reports said that the delegation will meet fruit growers in north Kashmir before reaching Srinagar where they are scheduled to meet media representatives, civil society groups and politicians.
The Indian Army will brief the visiting diplomats on the security situation in Kashmir and are expected to give a detailed presentation on Pakistan’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism in the newly-formed Union Territory, said the reports.
According to reports, the envoys will stay for the night in Srinagar before moving to Jammu next day where they are expected to meet Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and civil society groups.
The fresh batch of diplomats also includes representatives of the European Union. Their participation assumes significance as the EU Parliament recently initiated to bring a joint draft resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Kashmir, the vote on which was later deferred, reported ANI.
Last month, envoys of 15 countries including United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru had visited Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10 to see first-hand efforts being made by the government in the region.
Latest News
Omar Abdullah’s detention: SC judge recuses himself, next hearing on February 14
New Delhi : Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.
Pilot’s plea came up for hearing before a three-judge bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Shantanagoudar and Sanjiv Khanna.
“I am not participating in this matter,” Justice Shantanagoudar said at the outset without citing any specific reason for his recusal.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Pilot, urged the bench to list the matter for Thursday.
The bench said the plea would be heard on Thursday.
Pilot had on Monday moved the top court challenging her brother’s detention under the J-K Public Safety Act, 1978, saying the order of detention is “manifestly illegal” and there is no question of him being a “threat to the maintenance of public order”.
The plea has sought quashing of the February 5 order detaining Abdullah under the PSA and also sought his production before the court.
Pilot has said that exercise of powers by authorities under the CrPC to detain individuals, including political leaders, was “clearly mala fide to ensure that the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is silenced”.
Her plea said the intent of exercise of power was to “incarcerate not just him (Omar Abdullah) but the entire leadership of the National Conference, as well as the leadership of other political parties, who were similarly dealt with including Farooq Abdullah, who has served the state and the union over several years… stood by India whenever the situation so demanded.”
It said that on the intervening night of August 4-5, 2019, Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was put under house arrest and it was later learnt that section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 was invoked to justify such arrest.
“There has been a grave violation of Articles 14, 21 and 22 of the Constitution,” the plea said, adding, “similar orders of detention have been issued by respondents (authorities of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir) over the last seven months in a wholly mechanical manner to other detenues, which suggest that there has been a consistent and concerted effort to muzzle all political rivals”.
It said there could be no material available to detain a person who has already been detained for previous six months and the “grounds for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention”.
“In fact, a reference to all public statements and messages posted by the detenue (Omar Abdullah) during the period up to his first detention would reveal that he has kept calling for peace and cooperation – messages which in Gandhi’s India cannot remotely affect public order,” it said.
The plea said Omar Abdullah was not even served with the material that formed the basis of the detention order and its non-supply vitiates the detention, which is liable to be quashed.
It said that at no point of time in his “prolific political career”, he has resorted to or indulged in conduct unbecoming of a “conscientious public figure”.
The grounds of detention against Omar Abdullah, who was chief minister of the state from 2009-14, claims that on the eve of reorganisation of the state he had allegedly made attempts to provoke general masses against the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A.
Omar Abdullah, who has been junior foreign minister and commerce minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, was served with a three-page dossier in which he was alleged to have made statements in the past which were “subversive” in nature.
Latest News
5 of family killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kishtwar
Jammu:Five members of a family, including two women, were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.
The accident happened when the family was carrying the body of a baby from Jammu to their Bahadat village in Drabshalla for last rites, he said.
Near Paani Nallah, the driver of the private car lost control over the wheel, the official said.
The deceased were identified as Pawan Kumar (32), wife Rekha Devi (26), Rita Devi (30), Kewal Krishan (37) and P Kumar (30). Senior Congress leader and former minister GM Saroori expressed grief over the loss of lives and said the repeated road accidents in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Udhampur districts must be a grave concern for the J-K administration.
Latest News
4 detained for protesting against foreign envoys J&K visit
Four people were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday for protesting against the visit of foreign envoys...
Another batch of 25 foreign Envoys reach Srinagar
Srinagar :The second batch of 25 foreign envoys from different countries including Germany, Canada, France and Afghanistan reached Jammu and...
Omar Abdullah’s detention: SC judge recuses himself, next hearing on February 14
New Delhi : Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by...
5 of family killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kishtwar
Jammu:Five members of a family, including two women, were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle skidded off the road and...