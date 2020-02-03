4 arrested in Kashmir for militant links: Police

Police have arrested four people linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed at Awantipora in south Kashmir.

They have been identified as Mohd Amin, Mohd Rafiq and Fayaz Lone, residents of Pulwama, and Maqbool Dar, a resident of Awantipora.

As per police records they were involved in assisting JeM militants operating in areas around Awantipora.

They were providing logistic support and shelter to the militants, including JeM commander Qari Yasir and his other associates who were recently killed in an encounter at Awantipora.

“Cases under relevant sections of law are registered at respective police stations and further investigation in the matter is in progress,” a police statement said.