4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Kashmir

Srinagar: In a span of four days, another earthquake hit the valley, which created panic among people.

At around 12pm, a tremor of intensity 4.8 on Richter scale hit the valley, though no reports of damage have been recorded in the valley.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the Jammu and Kashmir was the epicentre of the earthquake with latitude 34.86 north and longitude 74.06 east.

The earthquake created panicky among the people who came out of their houses for the safety.

The MeT department said they are verifying the details about the earthquake and its impact.

Earlier strong tremors were felt in Srinagar and other areas on Monday after an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir.