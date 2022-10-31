Jammu: The construction of the longest flyover in Jammu and Kashmir has been completed.

This 4.6 km long flyover is built on the Jammu-Akhnoor road and connects Kanal Head to Ganesh Vihar Mithi near the Directorate of School Education Jammu.

The work was allotted to M/S Singhala Construction Company, which constructed the 4.6 km long flyover consisting of eight lanes, including four service lanes at a cost of Rs 274 crore.

General Manager of Project Monitoring Unit Jammu-Akhnoor S.P. Sangwan told the media that the Tagnesh Vihar Mithi flyover, the longest canal head in Jammu and Kashmir, has been completed very quickly and there has not been a single accident on it.

The construction work started in November 2018, which was paralyzed for almost two years as people from a few villages in Palura moved the High Court. The land of the flyover was transferred in January 2021. Despite the shortage of manpower and material, oxygen cylinders for welding due to the global Covid epidemic, the company completed the entire work by September 15, 2022.

During this time, the demolition of structures, relocation of the water supply line, and shifting of cabling of the underground 11 and 33 kV VHT line were important works.