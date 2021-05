33 more COVID19 deaths reported in J&K, toll 3122

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 33 more deaths due covid-19, taking the fatality count to 3123 in J&K.

Official sources said that 11 deaths were reported from Jammu and 22 in different hospitals of Kashmir.

Among others, they said, a 70-year-old man from Pandrethan Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura.

A 58-year-old man, professor at KU, from Safapora Ganderbal died at JLNM hospital Rainawari Srinagar, they said.

A 70-year-old man from Lurgu DH Pora Kulgam and a 50-year-old woman from Fateh kadal died at SMHS Hospital, they said.

A 59-year-old man from Terboni Karnah Kupwara and a 65-year-old from Batwara Srinagar also died at SMHS hospital, they said.

Three patients succumbed at SKIMS Soura—a 65-year-old woman Bemina Srinagar, an 80-year-old from Lalbazar Srinagar, a 68-year-old from Habakadal Srinagar.

The other victims include an 80-year-old woman from Tral Pulwama, a 55-year-old from Mattan Anantnag , a 70-year-old from Rajbagh Srinagar, a 65-year-old from Lal Bazar Srinagar, a 70-year-old woman from Bota Kadal Srinagar, a 65-year-old from Batamalloo Srinagar SKIMS Bemina, a 75-year-old man from Charishareef Budgam and a 90-year-old from Sumbal Bandipora, they said.

A 65-year-old woman from Dialgam and a 70-year-old from Hanji Danter died at GMC Anantnag, they said.

A 63-year-old woman from Bachpora Srinagar died at CD hospital, three days after she was admitted.

A 64-year-old man from Khanyar Srinagar died 11 days after his admission to SKIMS Bemina, they said. (GNS)