Latest News
2 militants, 1 CRPF man killed in Srinagar gunfight
Srinagar: Two militants and a CRPF man were killed in a brief encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday morning.
According to sources, the motorcycle-borne militants fired on a CRPF patrol party and killed one CRPF man. The CRPF retaliated by shooting down both the militants.
“It was a prompt response by the CRPF in which both the militants were gunned down,” said Ravi Deep Shahi, IG CRPF, Srinagar circle to IANS.
Senior officers have reached to the spot and additional reinforcements have been brought in.
The identity of the slain militants is being ascertained, the CRPF said. The search operation has also been started.
This is the second encounter in the last one week. On January 31, three Pak militants were killed in an encounter at Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu after a police team was randomly checking a vehicle near a toll post.
Latest News
Despite improvement in weather, only one-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway
SRINAGAR: Despite considerable improvement in the weather, only one-way traffic will continue till further orders on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.
However there is no change in the situation on 434-km-long national highway, linking Ladakh region with Kashmir, and historic Mughal road which remained closed for the past about two months due to accumulation of about 6 feet to 12 feet of snow.
There is major improvement in the weather for the past about a week but only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway till further orders to avoid traffic jam, a traffic official said, adding today up convoy will ply.
He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will have to cross Nagrota between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs. Later, Kashmir Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply in the afternoon, he said, adding no vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction. The road is very narrow at several places, particularly between Ramban and Ramsu, where only one vehicle could pass easily.
The road was frequently closed this winter when about 300 per cent more snow was experienced in Kashmir valley against last year, badly hitting surface and air traffic.
The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was frequently closed due to snowfall and landslides, resulting in shortage of essentials, particularly fresh vegetables, fruits and meat since valley is entirely dependent upon imports. During the winter there was acute shortage of petrol, diesel and LPG gas cylinders in the valley. Majority gas agencies have stopped home delivery due to short supply. Truckers alleged that it took them about a month for a tip to Kashmir valley and back to Jammu.
Meanwhile, there was no chance of early reopening of Srinagar-Leh national highway despite improvement in the weather. There are over 10 feet to 12 feet of snow accumulated on the highway. The road is likely to reopen in March or April, official sources said.
A number of far flung and remote areas also remained cut off with district headquarter Kargil.
The 86-km-long historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region also remained closed for the past two months due to accumulation of 6 to 12 feet of snow. The road is seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
Latest News
PM announces setting up of Ram Temple trust in LS
The Union Cabinet has given its nod to set up a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Soon after the meeting of the Union Cabinet ended, Modi reached Lok Sabha to make a statement in this regard.
Just before the Question Hour began, he said the trust has been named as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra.
He said the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya matter.
Latest News
Whether we are still a democracy: Priyanka Gandhi on J&K ex-CMs detention
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday, tore into the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the continuing house arrest of two former chief ministers in Jammu and Kashmir, asking if India is still a democracy.
“Its been six months since two ex-chief ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people were locked down in Jammu and Kashmir. Six months ago we were asking how long this will carry on? Now we are asking whether we are still a democracy or not,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.
Its been six months since two Ex-Chief Ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people were locked down in J&K.
Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks came as Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, both the former chief ministers, have been put under house arrest since August 5 last year, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir that gave special status to the erstwhile state.
The government had also revoked Article 35A from Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with legislation and Ladakh without legislation. (IANS)
Latest News
2 militants, 1 CRPF man killed in Srinagar gunfight
Srinagar: Two militants and a CRPF man were killed in a brief encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday...
Despite improvement in weather, only one-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway
SRINAGAR: Despite considerable improvement in the weather, only one-way traffic will continue till further orders on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway,...
PM announces setting up of Ram Temple trust in LS
The Union Cabinet has given its nod to set up a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in...
Whether we are still a democracy: Priyanka Gandhi on J&K ex-CMs detention
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday, tore into the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the continuing house arrest of...