SRINAGAR: Two ladies were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and injured a girl at the Boulevard Road.

The victim was shifted to a hospital for treatment as per the police.

“Two accused ladies Ms Urfana Bhat & Ms Rukhsana both residents of Nishat arrested for assaulting & injuring a girl in a shop at Boulevard Road. FIR no 119/2023 under relevant sections registered in RM Bagh PS. The victim lady is stable & has been shifted to hospital (sic),” Srinagar Police said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.