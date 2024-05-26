163 special polling stations to enhance the electoral experience

SRINAGAR, MAY 25: To ensure maximum voter participation besides making the electoral process pleasant and enriching, the Election Commission of India (ECI) established 163 special polling stations of different categories for voters in Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) which went for polling today in the sixth phase and last phase of general elections to Lok Sabha 2024.

These women manned, youth manned, PwDs manned, Green Polling Stations, Border Polling Stations, Model Polling Stations, and Unique Polling Stations were designed to cater specifically to women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) besides promoting eco-friendly practices in the region.

The polling stations were established under specific themes in all five districts of the Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency.

In the Anantnag district, seven women-manned, seven PwDs manned, one youth-manned, four green, one unique, and twenty-nine model polling stations were established. Similarly, three women-manned, one PwDs manned, four youth-manned, three green, twenty border, two unique, and nineteen model polling stations were established for ease of voters of Rajouri district.

Likewise, three women-manned, three PwD-manned, three youth-manned, six green, eight border, three unique, and four model polling stations were established in the Poonch district. Besides, three women-manned, three PwDs manned, one youth, one green, two unique, and fifteen model polling stations were established in Kulgam district.

In the Shopian (Zainpora AC only) district, one woman-manned, one PwDs-manned, one youth-manned, one green, and three model polling stations were established.

The newly established polling stations aim to revolutionize the electoral process by ensuring accessibility and representation for all segments of society. With a special focus on women, youth, and PwDs, these stations had been equipped with amenities tailored to meet their unique needs, fostering an environment conducive to active participation in the democratic process.

Furthermore, the ECI’s commitment to environmental sustainability has been exhibited through the implementation of green practices at these polling stations. Every aspect was meticulously designed to minimize environmental impact and promote a greener future.

Speaking on this milestone initiative, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Pandurang K Pole, said that the establishment of these unique polling stations underscores ECI’s unwavering dedication towards fostering inclusivity and sustainability in the electoral process. He added that the ECI believes that every citizen should have equal access to exercise their democratic right, and these polling stations represent a significant step towards achieving that goal.

