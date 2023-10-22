Srinagar: DGP Dilbag Singh Asserts Decline in Militancy, Honors Police Heroes on Commemoration Day

ADVERTISEMENT

During a Police Commemoration Day event in Srinagar, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh emphasized the diminishing threat of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. He revealed that 1,605 police personnel have sacrificed their lives since the onset of terrorism in the region. Singh also highlighted successful efforts to curtail infiltration and reduce militant recruitment.

The Police Commemoration Day, observed nationwide to honor fallen police heroes, serves as a reminder of their supreme sacrifices for the nation’s security. Singh paid heartfelt tributes to these courageous individuals, attributing their sacrifices to the defeat of militancy in J&K.

Discussing narco-terrorism, Singh mentioned that approximately 39 cases have been registered in recent years, with investigations conducted professionally by agencies such as NIA, SIU, and SIA. He announced a significant seizure of cocaine-like substances in Ramban, linked to Kupwara, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, with all involved individuals under arrest and investigations ongoing.

Singh stressed the resolve to combat Pakistan-backed narco-terrorism with full force and urged public cooperation in countering this menace, which seeks to harm youth and fund terror activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding infiltration, he noted that some militant camps remain active in parts of Pakistan, but around 90 percent of infiltration attempts this year were thwarted at the border, resulting in the elimination of most infiltrators.

Singh praised the J&K youth for recognizing Pakistan’s conspiracies and agency involvement, leading to a significant reduction in youth joining terror groups. He appealed to any remaining misguided youth to abandon violence and contribute to the peace and development of J&K.

Highlighting positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh expressed optimism about the region’s path toward peace and development, emphasizing collective efforts to establish lasting peace and tranquility.