154 snow clearance machines stationed across Kashmir: Div Comm

Srinagar, Dec 09: In view of inclement weather, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a high level meeting to review arrangements made by the Line Departments.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Directors of Food, Education & Urban Local Bodies, Chief Engineers of PDD, PHE R&B and PMGSY, Commissioner SMC, Principal GMC, GM JKSRTC, SSP Traffic, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Joint Director Fire & Emergency, Staff Officer to IGP, SP (Headquarter), Deputy Directors of Health & MET, Superintending Engineers of MED & PDD, SP Traffic (Rural), Executive Engineers of MED, NHAI & BEACON, Senior officers of SKIMS, Project Head RAMKY and other concerned officers of Line Departments were present in the meeting whereas Deputy Commissioners of nine districts of the Kashmir division participated the meeting through video conferencing.

The Divisional Commissioner sought detailed feedback from Deputy Commissioners and officials of concerned Departments regarding stock position of essentials including food grains, LPG, Petrol, Kerosene oil. He also sought present status of electricity & water supply, buffer stock of power transformers, additional water tankers, deployment of snow clearance machines, functioning of Control Rooms of Line Department & Disaster Relief Centers and SDRF, besides heating arrangements in Hospitals, Medical supplies, presence of doctors and paramedic staff in health institutions.

The meeting also discussed present status of National Highway, Mughal Road & Srinagar-Leh Road, besides helicopter services and winter dumping of essentials in far-flung areas.

Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) informed the meeting that 154 snow clearance machines were already distributed among the districts.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) to gear up their men and machinery. He also directed them to position adequate number of snow clearance machines at various locations.

BEACON AND RAMKY was asked to ensure the timely deployment of men and machines on the Airport and National Highway for snow clearance. The concerned departments were asked to send location-wise details of snow clearance machines to the respective Deputy Commissioners immediately.

SMC Commissioner was directed to frame duty roaster for all Muncipal wards of the city indicating deployment of staff as well as machinery. He was asked to ensure that all measures are put in place to clear snow from lanes and bye-lanes besides deploying de-watering pumps in the low lying areas.

The Divisional Commissioner warned that no laxity in snow clearance operations will be tolerated and any delinquency in this regard will be stringently dealt with.

In order to avoid unscheduled power cuts, The Div Comm directed PDD to adhere to the power scheduled in letter and spirit besides ensuring to enhance the buffer stock of additional transformers at each district.

Chief Engineer PHE will ensure hassle free water supply to the public while augmenting water tanker service.

The Health authorities were asked to ensure adequate heating arrangements, while ensuring sufficient availability of medicines during the winter in all the health intuitions of Kashmir division.

Director Food was directed to ensure availability of kerosene oil to all districts as per schedule.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct surprise inspection of control rooms of concerned departments and ensure their round the clock functioning so that people get real time information about essential services. He directed the concerned DCs to ensure wide-publicity of contact numbers of Control Rooms though print and electronic media.