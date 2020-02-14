15 days won’t make a difference: SC gives March date for plea by Omar’s Sister seeking his release

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Jammu and Kashmir to file its response to a plea filed by Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act.

Justice Arun Mishra gave the administration time till March 2 to file its reply to the habeas corpus plea despite strong appeals by lawyer Kapil Sibal that it was a matter of personal liberty, a fundamental right.

“You’ve waited for so long, you’ve waited for a year to file this,” Justice Mishra told Sibal, who was representing Sarah Abdullah Pilot against the detention of Omar Abdullah.

The judge did not budge when Sibal pointed out that Pilot’s petition was against Abdullah’s detention under PSA and he hadn’t waited a year. “This has nothing to do with preventive detention. This is under the PSA. This is the law.”

To this, Justice Mishra stated that if the sister could wait for such a long period, then 15 days won’t make a difference as he posted the matter for the next hearing on March.

Earlier, the court was giving the administration three weeks to file its reply, but shortened it to 15 days on Sibal’s insistence.