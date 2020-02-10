12 injured in bus-truck collision in Samba

At least 12 people were injured on Monday when a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The bus was on its way to Jammu from Kathua district and collided with the truck near Gagwal, a police official said.

He said the injured, all travelling in the bus, were taken to a local hospital. Four of them were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.