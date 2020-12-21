ZuckerbergShameOnYou trends after FB blocks Kisan Ekta Morcha page; restored after outrage

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws on Sunday said one of their accounts of Facebook was blocked shortly after they live-streamed a press conference held by their representatives. Facebook page of Kisan Ekta Morcha, an organisation leading farmers’ protest against the farm laws, was “unpublished” over alleged violation of the social networking website’s community standards on spam.

The page was restored after outrage on social media even as #Zuckerbergshameonyou was trending on Twitter on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leaders warned the government that they will make all the toll plazas free in Haryana between December 25-27 and will hold a relay hunger strike tomorrow. They also urged people to bang utensils during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming “Mann Ki Baat” programme on December 27. They also requested people to join them in their protest by skipping food on December 23 when Kisan Diwas is celebrated.