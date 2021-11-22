Srinagar: A 17-second video of a little girl crooning, ‘Zoo bhi denge, jaan bhi denge, magar kanger nahi denge’ is breaking the internet.

Wearing a traditional pheran with tila embroidery, the girl can be seen with two brand new kangris. Sitting in a kitchen, she uses kangris as tabla and croons `zoo bhi denge, jaan bhi denge, magar Kanger nahi denge’.

The lines have been taken from Dilip Kumar-starrer ‘Karma’. ‘Dil diya hai, jana bhi denge aye sanam terai liyai’ has been a chartbuster in the early eighties. There have been two versions of this song in the movie. In the second version, ‘sanam’ has been replaced by ‘watan’.

The video has become viral on different social media websites. It has notched 10000 views on one Facebook page. Different Facebook users have posted the video on their pages evoking hilarious reactions from the netizens. Smiley and emojis showering love on the little kid galore on social media.

“Mashallah so cute,” said one user on Facebook.

Last month, a video of another Kashmiri girl calling Babar Azam and Virat Kohli ` brothers went viral.

The girl, who seems around 7 or 8 years old, can be seen sitting next to the driver (who probably is her father) in a moving car and answering some questions about Sunday’s game.

“Who won the India-Pakistan match,” the guy asks her.

“Virat Kohli ne…Who board pe chad gaya (Virat won it. He stood upon the pedestal),” the little girl replies.