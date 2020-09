AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on September 24.

Milan said that the Swede would miss the Europa League match against Bodo later on Thursday. “Having informed the relevant health authorities, the player was promptly placed in quarantine at home,” it said.

The former Manchester United striker is not the only Milan player to test positive, with defender Leo Duarte testing positive on Tuesday.