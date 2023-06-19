Grand Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Nasir-ul- Islam Monday announced that the Eid-Ul- Adha will be celebrated on June 29 in J&K as the Zil Haj moon has been sighted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grand Mufti told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the Zil Hajj moon has been sighted on Monday evening following which the Eid-ul- Adha will be celebrated on June 29.

“Zil Hajj moon has been sighted today evening, so Eid-ul- Adha will be celebrated on June 29,” he said, adding that enough evidence has been received about moon sighting.

He said that it was the collective decision of Ulema to announce the decision about Eid-ul- Adha.

He said there is a perception among some people that sacrificial animals are costly and they will offer ‘Sadka’ which in no way acceptable in Islam as the condition for the day is the sacrifice of animal only”, the Grand Mufti said.