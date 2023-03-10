Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has unveiled a new `Logistic Policy’ to boost the industrial and business sectors.

The logistics sector in the union territory is witnessing massive growth. The administration has released a draft of the Jammu & Kashmir Logistics Policy 2023 to develop infrastructure for the transport sector.

Under this policy, the administration has envisioned improving the average distance traveled by freight vehicles from 250 km/ day to 500 km/ day through barrier-less movement initiatives.

“New initiatives including GPS-based tolling to enable distance linked toll collection and zero waiting time and digital clearances at inter-state borders, customs checkpoints will be included,” the draft policy document said.

It said that logistics costs will be reduced by at least 50% of the current value in the next five years.

The policy aims to identify key issues and bottlenecks impacting logistics efficiency in Jammu and Kashmir. The policy focuses on continuously exploring the possibilities of improving ground, air, and inland waterways connectivity (wherever possible/viable) across the UT and prioritizes decision-making in this regard.

The draft policy said that a robust logistics infrastructure including a chain of logistics parks, transport yards, warehouses, and controlled atmosphere stores will be established on modern lines.

“This policy will make suitable interventions for improving logistics performance of the UT on key parameters, viz quality logistics infrastructure, quality of logistics service providers, the efficiency of regulatory processes, operating environment favourability, ease of arranging logistics at competitive rates, timeliness of cargo delivery, safety/security of cargo movement and ease of track and trace,” it said.

The policy also claims about promoting green logistics infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir has a minimum impact on the fragile ecology of the union territory.

“The government aims at building an eco-friendly and sustainable logistics and transportation system in the UT through minimizing the ecological impact of logistics activities, incentivizing, eco-friendly transportation, reducing carbon emissions, solid liquid waste management, scientific disposal techniques, use of bio-degradable items, adopting recycling techniques and using renewable energy,” it said.

“Further, the use of electric and hybrid vehicles will be promoted at Multimodal Transport and Logistics Parks. The union territory will develop sustainable and resilient Infrastructure to minimize environmental impact and disruption in transportation by Green Expressways and NHs including solar power generation, mandatory tree cover, and rainwater harvesting,” the draft added.

The policy said that the government will encourage public-private partnerships in the construction of modern logistics facilities in the UT.

“The policy focuses on the development of storage and handling facilities at strategic nodes to improve logistics efficiency in focus sectors such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, agriculture, and dairy products. Development of air cargo terminals and air freight stations shall be incorporated while mapping the facilities to boost air cargo. This policy promotes the development of e-commerce hubs in high-movement zones, closer to demand locations and around the periphery of cities. This would address the needs of the e-commerce sector and prevent traffic congestion in cities,” it said.

The policy also aims to promote the development of truck terminals for their repair and maintenance, driver rest areas, and parking spaces at strategic locations (national/ highways, expressways intersection points).

President of Kashmir Courier and Cargo Association (KCCA), Zahoor Ahmad Qari hoped that the new logistics policy will pave way for the development of e-commerce and logistics services.

“It is certainly going to benefit as the surface traffic often plays a spoilsport during the winter season. Transportation of goods by air gets costlier and new logistic policy generates hope for e-commerce in Kashmir,” he said.

Qari said it will make possible the movement of heavy products to the valley. “Kashmir is the only place where heavy products are not delivered online. So, in the future products like furniture, refrigerators, and washing machines too might get delivered to customers online,” he added.