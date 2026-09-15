Zero Tolerance

The strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack by BRICS is important. It sends a clear message to all. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. It cannot be justified by any cause, belief or political goal. The April 22, 2025 attack in the South Kashmir resort killed 26 people. It targeted innocent civilians and caused deep pain to families and communities. The New Delhi Declaration has rightly condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims. More important is the wider stand taken by BRICS. The grouping has called for stronger action against terrorists, their supporters and their networks. It has also stressed the need to stop the cross-border movement of terrorists. This is a key issue. Terror groups cannot survive for long without money, safe places and support networks. Cutting these links must be a major part of the global fight against terror. BRICS has also spoken against double standards in counter-terrorism. This is perhaps the most important part of the declaration. Terrorism does not become less dangerous because the victims belong to another country or community. The same rules must apply to all. There can be no good terror and bad terror. There can be no selective outrage. A terror attack must be condemned wherever it takes place. The declaration has also made it clear that terrorism should not be linked to any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group. This distinction matters. Terrorists may use religion or identity to defend their actions. That does not make their violence legitimate. At the same time, the fight against terror must not become a fight against any faith or community. Governments must target those who plan, finance and carry out violence. BRICS has rightly placed responsibility on states to prevent and fight terrorism. This responsibility includes stopping terror funding, sharing intelligence and denying safe haven to extremist groups. It also requires better cooperation across borders. Terror networks do not respect national borders. Counter-terror agencies therefore need strong channels to share information and act together. The BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group can play a bigger role in this effort. Its subgroups can help improve cooperation and build common strategies. But declarations alone will not defeat terrorism. They must be followed by action. Countries must act against terror groups and those who support them. They must also ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The call for the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism is therefore important. A common global framework can strengthen the fight against terror. It can also reduce gaps that criminals may use. India’s role in securing this strong BRICS position deserves attention. As chair of the grouping in 2026, India has kept terrorism among its key concerns. The Pahalgam attack has given greater urgency to that effort. The wider message from the summit should now be carried beyond the declaration. BRICS members must turn their common position into practical cooperation. Intelligence sharing, financial tracking, border security and action against terror networks must improve.