Jammu, May 25: Secretary Mining J&K , Amit Sharma, Thursday expressed governments firm commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining activities. During a review meeting with the Mining Department, he emphasized the implementation of stringent measures and heavy penalties for violators involved in such unlawful practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary cautioned the public against supporting illegal mining and urged them to act as whistleblowers by reporting any wrongdoing in the mining sector. He encouraged individuals to refrain from obtaining mining materials without proper e-Challan issuance and instead utilize the department’s e-Marketplace for the buying and selling of minor minerals throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the review of the department’s overall performance, the Secretary assessed the status of e-auctioning mining blocks in all districts. He directed the concerned officers to maximize revenue targets through royalty, fees, penalties, and other means. Additionally, he urged efforts to create new mining blocks in all districts, which would be put up for e-auction through a streamlined Single Window Clearance process. The Secretary highlighted the role of District Mineral Officers (DMOs) as Nodal Officers for their respective districts in developing annual plans for various projects under the District Mineral Fund Trust. He stressed the importance of infrastructure development and the implementation of rehabilitation plans according to local requirements.

Amit Sharma commended the professionalism exhibited by DMOs in addressing public concerns and promoting awareness about online services and the Mining Department’s portal in recent months. He assured that genuine issues, such as enhancing IT infrastructure and implementing technology-driven reforms in the mining sector, would be addressed in a timely manner.

The meeting was attended by O.P. Bhagat, Director of Geology and Mining, Vikram K. Gupta, Managing Director of J&K Minerals, Arun Kotwal, Additional Secretary of Mining, Joint Directors, District Mineral Officers, Geologists, Mining Engineers, and others through both physical and virtual modes.