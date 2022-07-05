Eid-ul-Azha is just a few days ahead and Muslims across the world and in Kashmir as well are busy purchasing the sacrificial animals.

While in Kashmir people generally sacrifice goats or sheep to mark Eid-ul-Azha, there are a few who manage to bring camels all the way from dry, arid lands to the valley to make their sacrifice unique.

In one such case, a youth from Srinagar has bought one camel from Rajasthan for this Eid.

The photograph of the youth walking on a Srinagar street holding the camel reins has gone viral on social media.

As per a trending post on Facebook, the youth has been identified as Zahid.

Many netizens quipped that the Camel was very weak as it had “walked all the way from Rajasthan”, while some others advised Zahid “not to advertise good deeds on Facebook. “

The picture has been shared widely within Kashmir social media circles.