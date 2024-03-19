Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ Trailer Teases Epic Space War

New Delhi: Get ready for the thrilling continuation of Zack Snyder’s Star Wars Rebel Moon saga, as Netflix unveiled an action-packed trailer for Part Two: The Scargiver. The makers of the film dropped its first trailer. Picking up directly from where Part One: A Child of Fire left off on the planet Veldt, Rebel Moon — Part Two follows the epic clash between Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and his Imperium forces against the newly formed rebel group led by Kora (Sofia Boutella), Nemesis (Doona Bae), Titus (Djimon Hounsou), Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), Tarak (Staz Nair), Milius (E Duffy), and Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), who valiantly sacrificed himself in a daring leap during the battle.

However, their trust was shattered by the betrayal of the seemingly affable Kai (Charlie Hunnam), prompting a swift escape from Veldt. But instead of ensuring Noble’s death, the team’s departure allowed Imperial military strategist and Kora’s former mentor, Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee), to reconstruct him. Amidst the chaos, JC-1435, affectionately known as Jimmy the robot warrior (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), traverses the Veldt plains adorned with a crown of daisies. However, in the trailer, Jimmy is thrust into the heart of the conflict. The newly released trailer teems with tension, showcasing gripping fight sequences, monumental battles, and the looming spectre of annihilation. With hints of pivotal moments and multiple epic clashes, fans are treated to quintessential Zack Snyder flair, including intense action, acrobatics, and explosive confrontations.

The official synopsis read, “Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.”

The second part stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins among others. It will premiere on April 19 on Netflix.

