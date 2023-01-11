Well known ‘revert to Islam’ Yusuf Chambers has prayed for guidance to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in a Facebook post.

He has also shared Ronaldo’s photograph with ‘goodwill ambassador’ Ghanim Al-Muftah, who had shot into the limelight during the recent FIFA World Cup.

“Cristiano Ronaldo with World Cup Hero Ghanim Al-Muftah

May Allah swt allow this experience in Saudi Arabia to be a guidance for him.

Ameen. (sic),” he wrote.

Yusuf was born as Tim Chambers and is well known for his charity fundraisers, community work and his role in founding the Islamic Education and Research Academy.

Earlier, former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo had reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old will receive $75 million per year, which will make him the highest-paid footballer in history.