YS&S Minister declares open “Yonex- Sunrise 36th Sub Junior National Badminton Championship”

JAMMU: Minister for Youth Services & Sports, Science & Technology, FCS&CA, Transport, IT, ARI & Training, Satish Sharma, today declared open the “Yonex- Sunrise 36th Sub Junior (U-13) National Badminton Championship-2024” at the Indoor Sports Complex, M A stadium in Jammu.

The championship has been organised by Badminton Association of J&K in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council under the auspices of Badminton Association of India.

MLA Chander Parkash Ganga, was the guest of honour on the occasion, who is also the President of J&K Badminton Association.

While speaking on the occasion, the Minister stressed that the games being held in various sporting disciplines encourage youth to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle while contributing towards overall development of their personalities. He said that government is keen to promote young talent and robust sports infrastructure in the UT.

Reiterating government’s commitment towards promoting genuine sports talent, the Minister assured that only deserving athletes would be supported.

Satish Sharma expressed hope that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, a new era of evolved and advance sports culture will commence in J&K with all modern & state of art facilities.

The Minister also extended gratitude to the parents, coaches and sports teachers for their unconditional support and encouragement of young athletes, which plays a crucial role in success of such sporting events.

Satish Sharma appreciated the Badminton Association of J&K for successfully organising the 36th Sub Junior (U-13) National Badminton Championship-2024. He also stressed the important role of the Sports Council in nurturing the UT’s sports talent and instilling values of leadership, discipline, and perseverance.

The competition will take place from November 27 to November 30, 2024. Approximately 400 athletes and officials from 31 states and the UTs are taking part in this massive event. The participating teams and officials are being provided free lodging, transportation and meals.

The championship has been organised at two venues including Police Lines Badminton Hall and Indoor Sports Complex in M.A. Stadium.