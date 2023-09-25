Over the last few months, social media is flooded with questions about the updates on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that on YRF’s Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra will reveal ‘Tiger Ka Message’, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3. September 27, 2023, will also mark the beginning of the Tiger 3 promotional campaign, as the film is all ready for a big release this Diwali in cinema halls across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Ka Message is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3

According to a trade source, “The video is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will feature Salman Khan as the agent Tiger delivering an important message. Salman Khan is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe and has played a crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today and all the eyes are now on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF Spy Universe.” The source further adds that the expectations are sky-high from Tiger 3.

“It’s the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe, as the audience is now invested in seeing the characters of this franchise grow with the life stories of three super spies – Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, and will be carrying forward the promise of an edge-of-the-seat action entertainer that people have not seen before on the screen,” the source added.

The OG YRF Spy, Salman Khan is back with Tiger 3

Tiger Ka Message is expected to give the viewers a glimpse into the world of Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3, which eventually leads to the trailer of this action-packed thriller. The YRF Spy Universe kicked off back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023), with Aditya Chopra putting all his energies into building India’s biggest universe brick by brick. According to the source, it was Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai’s humongous success that cemented Aditya Chopra’s belief that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life spy agents, Kabir aka. Hrithik Roshan in War and Pathaan aka. Shah Rukh Khan into his ambitious plans.

Following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, it was in Pathaan that Aditya Chopra officially revealed that he was building the YRF Spy Universe and unveiled the franchise logo. The crossover of characters also started with Pathaan, which saw the union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a larger-than-life action sequence celebrating the aura of these two cinematic icons. The Spy Universe carries a 100 percent blockbuster record and the momentum

ADVERTISEMENT

YRF intends to interconnect every spy film in the post-Pathaan world. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is set to hit the big screen on Diwali. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.