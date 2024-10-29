Youth stabbed by his Girlfriend’s Ex-boyfriend at SP College Srinagar

October 29: Today, at about 1300hrs, a reliable information was received at Police Station Kothibagh that a stabbing incident has happened at SP College ground and victim is taken to SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

Soon after receiving the information, a police party immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar. The victim identified as Momin Ahmad Dar son of Riyaz Ahmad Dar resident of Anantnag A/P Basant Bagh Habba Kadal, has stated that he was stabbed by his Girlfriend’s Ex-boyfriend Arslan Aijaz son of Aijaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Barbarshah, who is a Swiggy Delivery Boy with motive being estranged love. He was stabbed on left Abdomen and head and is presently stable.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 62/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kothibagh and further investigation is taken up.

Investigating team has apprehended the accused Arslan and further investigation is under progress.