Powerful journalism on tap - Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Youth slips to death in Gurez

FILE PHOTO

Bandipora: A 20-year-old youth slipped to death in Dawar area of Gurez in North Kashmir Bandipora district on Wednesday.

An official sad that Muzamil Samoon (20) son of Ghulam Mohammad Samoon, a resident of Khandyal slipped and fell into Kishanganga river at Dawar.

He said that soon after the incident, he was immediately rescued and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“After completion of legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for the last rites,” he said.

The official said that police have registered a case in this regard—(KNO)

Show More
   
Previous
CBSE Class 10th Board exam cancelled, Class 12th postponed till May 30
Next
JeM militant, three OGWs arrested in Kulgam
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor