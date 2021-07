Srinagar: A 25-year-old youth was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Bulbul Lanker area of Nawa Kadal in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the youth identified as Sheikh Meeran Ali was fired upon by the unknown gunmen today morning, leaving him severely wounded.

The youth was shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.