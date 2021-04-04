‘Youth of Bengal can now buy land in J&K’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that “youth of Bengal can buy land and house in Jammu and Kashmir” as BJP has scrapped Article 370 in the J&K.

Yogi, who is campaigning for the party in Bengal, asserted that “goons sheltered by the Trinamool Congress” will be tracked and sent behind bars within a month of the BJP forming government in West Bengal.

“PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have done away with origin of terrorism, Article 370. Now youth of Bengal can also buy land, house in Jammu&Kashmir. They’ll have same right as UT’s people. BJP practices what it preaches,” he said during a rally in Amta, West Bengal, according to a report by News18.com

He said decisions like giving the go-ahead for construction of the Ram temple and scrapping Article 370 are examples of BJP fulfilling its poll promises of 2019.

“In my state, 1.30 crore people have been provided electricity free of cost, every poor family got free ration, everyone is covered under Ayushman Bharat.

“In contrast, people of Bengal are deprived of the benefits of central projects, and farmers did not get Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana. Around 1,000 farmers committed suicide in the past 10 years,” he claimed.