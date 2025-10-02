Youth Must Fulfill Gandhi’s Dream of Peaceful J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday addressed teachers, students, and participants during the Gandhi Jayanti programme at SKICC, urging the people of Jammu and Kashmir to actively contribute towards peace, development, and self-reliance in the Union Territory.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha said, “I congratulate all the teachers and students who are present here today on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday. Today, Seva Parv Swachhta Pakhwada is concluding, but let’s continue with this cleanliness drive throughout the year.”

He emphasized Gandhiji’s teachings, stating, “Bapu used to say, be the change you want to see in society. In 1921, he said he wanted to see his country taking challenges head-on, and from the past 11 years, PM Modi has transformed the country completely.”

Highlighting India’s achievements, Sinha said, “Fifty-one crore people are covered under life insurance schemes by the government. Our country has become the second-highest manufacturer in making smartphones. Bapu’s Swadeshi movement is gaining momentum again in our country.”

On Jammu and Kashmir’s development, he added, “J&K is progressing towards Atmanirbharta and Vikas. We all need to work together and collectively to change J&K. Gandhi wanted to see peace in J&K. Now the youth of J&K have to fulfill Gandhi’s dream of a peaceful Union Territory.”

He also highlighted various community initiatives undertaken across the UT, including plantation drives, environmental awareness campaigns, wall paintings, cleanliness drives, and drug de-addiction programmes.

LG Sinah wished everyone on Vijay Dashami, saying, “I wish you all the best.” (KNC)