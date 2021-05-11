Youth killed, another injured in north Kashmir road mishap

Baramulla: A 24-year-old youth was killed and one person was injured in an accident in this north Kashmir district on Tuesday even as the accused truck driver fled from the spot, officials said.

They said the accident took place between a tipper (JK03B-2973) and a Maruti 800 vehicle (JK01R-9304) near Wussan Kunzer Baramula road.

The tipper driver escaped from the spot while two persons injured in the accident were removed to local hospital. However one of them Irshad Ahmad Ahanger son of Farooq Ahmad of wahipora Tangmarg succumbed to the wounds while condition of other person, Maqsood Ahmad Ahanger son of Ali Mohammad, is stated to be critical.

A police officer confirmed that the accident and death of the youth as well as injuries to another person. He said a case has been registered and investigations taken up. (GNS)